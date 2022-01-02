Here's how Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Tony Cárdenas made history on the same day

Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 January 2022 16:00 Hits: 4

History was made earlier this month when Rep. Tony Cárdenas and Sen. Alex Padilla presided over the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, respectively. Members of the majority of party regularly preside over routine Congressional sessions. But what made this event significant is what it represented.

“For the first time ever, two Latinos from the San Fernando Valley presided over both the U.S. House and Senate on the same day,” ABC 7 reported.

“History was made yesterday when two Latinos from Pacoima presided over the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives,” Padilla tweeted on Dec. 8. “Such a meaningful moment that I am proud to have shared with my friend Rep. Cárdenas.”

Padilla had already made history when he became the first Latino senator from California after being appointed to the seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris.

History was made yesterday when two Latinos from Pacoima presided over the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. Such a meaningful moment that I am proud to have shared with my friend @RepCardenas. pic.twitter.com/SUydktCsCh December 8, 2021

“Two hermanos from Pacoima, both presiding in each body of Congress on the same day,” tweeted Cárdenas. “A truly emotional moment for me.”

Two hermanos from Pacoima, both presiding in each body of Congress on the same day. A truly emotional moment for me. pic.twitter.com/QmzAb7tvlo December 8, 2021

“This makes us so proud,” tweeted the Local District Northeast of Los Angeles Unified School District. “They attended schools here in Local District Northeast. Thank you for being role models to our students. Si se puede!”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2068653