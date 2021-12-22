The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First-Person Singular: My Neighbors, the White Nationalists

First-Person Singular: My Neighbors, the White Nationalists The text from my friend, a fellow local social justice activist, came through on a Saturday afternoon. I was in the basement of my townhouse in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. It was the end of a long week, one that marked three years since I had returned home to Pittsburgh to attend  my relatives’ funeral. They were killed at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life mass shooting in 2018. Eleven worshippers had been shot and killed by a man shouting antisemitic slurs.

Read more https://progressive.org/magazine/neighbors-white-nationalists-cohen/

