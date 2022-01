Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 13:00 Hits: 0

This month University of California's Student Researchers United-UAW won their union, the largest unit of student employees organized at once in U.S. history. Let's look back 30 years at what campus organizers fought for.

