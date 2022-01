Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021 13:17 Hits: 0

Noam Chomsky warns the Republican Party is “marching” the world to destruction by ignoring the climate emergency while embracing proto-fascism at home. Chomsky talks about the January 6 insurrection, how neoliberalism is a form of class warfare and how President Biden’s climate plans fall short of what is needed.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/30/noam_chomsky_on_rising_fascism_in