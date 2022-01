Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 January 2022 09:55 Hits: 5

Fully vaccinated people in France who test positive will only have to isolate for seven days, and can leave quarantine after five with a negative test. The UK, meanwhile, refuses to curb large events. DW has the latest.

