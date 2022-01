Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 January 2022 09:24 Hits: 5

CAIRO (Reuters) - Internet services appear to be disrupted in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday ahead of planned protests, Reuters witnesses said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/02/internet-services-appear-to-be-disrupted-in-sudan039s-capital---reuters-witnesses