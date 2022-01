Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 January 2022 06:47 Hits: 3

For centuries, Germany's Christian majority was taken for granted. But membership of the two main churches is dwindling, and neither Catholics nor Protestants have found ways to stop the trend, Christoph Strack says.

