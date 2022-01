Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 January 2022 09:09 Hits: 2

MELAKA: Several houses in Taman Merdeka, Batu Berendam and Malim here are expected to be hit by a fresh round of floods as Sungai Malim is on the verge of bursting its banks following continuous downpour since Saturday (Jan 1). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/02/melaka-braces-for-another-round-of-floods-as-water-level-of-rivers-hit-the-danger-mark