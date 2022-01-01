The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Home
  • /
  • RSS - World
  • /
  • Words matter: At least seven states have looked at replacing dehumanizing immigration terminology
“One of the great liabilities of history is that all too many people fail to remain awake through great periods of social change. Every society has its protectors of status quo and its fraternities of the indifferent who are notorious for sleeping through revolutions. Today, our very survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.
A+ A A-

Words matter: At least seven states have looked at replacing dehumanizing immigration terminology

  • Print
Details
Category: World
Hits: 4

While the Biden administration’s move seeking to strike the dehumanizing term “alien” from U.S. immigration law has yet to come to fruition, it has inspired a number of states to act on their own in other ways. California’s successful effort this year to replace “alien” with “noncitizen” and “immigrant” in state statute was “inspired” by the administration, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

“I want all Californians that are contributing to our society, that are small business owners, that work hard, to feel that they are part of California communities,” Assemblymember Luz Rivas said in the report. She authored the bill. At least seven other states have discussed similar efforts, the report said.

Of those seven, Colorado has also passed legislation replacing the dehumanizing terminology in state language. “That language has been offensive for many people,” state senator and co-sponsor Julie Gonzales told the AP. “And some of the rationale behind that is really rooted in this idea that a person can certainly commit an illegal act, but no human being themselves is illegal.”

“An analysis by The Associated Press (which doesn’t refer to people as ‘aliens’ except in direct quotes) found that more than a dozen states still use the terms ‘alien’ or ‘illegal’ in statutes referring to immigrants,” the report continued. The Biden administration has sought to replace this dehumanizing terminology as part of an immigration overhaul, but because that package has stalled in Congress (this is different from what’s currently before the Senate), the terminology change in U.S law has also stalled.

But as recently noted, the Biden administration has ordered changes at federal immigration agencies. The Library of Congress has also, finally, implemented changes that have been years in the making. That came to the ire of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who wrote a letter slamming the changes. Get over it, Ted. “We are pleased that the Library of Congress is replacing these subject headings, which are both outdated and dehumanizing,” American Library Association President Patricia “Patty” M. Wong said in welcoming the change.

The AP reports that Texas has been among the states visiting this issue this year, where legislation passed a committee with bipartisan support but stalled on the House floor. Legislators will reportedly try again in the next session, but if Gov. Greg Abbott is still in charge at that time, it’s hard to see that becoming law even if it makes it through the legislature. He’s a big fan of “invasion” rhetoric, which doesn’t bode well for anything seeking to be just a bit kinder to immigrants.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2066675

fShare
Pin It

Environment Resources

.  1% for the Planet

.  American Geophysical Union

.  350.org

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  CERES

.  Clean Water Action

.  Climate Central

.  Climate Change Guide

.  Climate Docket

.  Climate Mobilization

.  Earth911

.  Earth Institute

.  Earthjustice

.  Environmental Defense Fund

.  Ecowatch

.  Environmental Law Institute

.  European Commission Climate Action

.  Fires - Global Forest Watch

.  Green America

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature Is Speaking

.  NASA

NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature is Speaking

.  NOAA

.  NRDC

.  Rainforest Alliance

.  Sierra Club

.  TerraCycle.com

.  Union of Concerned Scientists

.  World Resources Institute

.  World Wildlife Fund

 .  World Wildlife Fund - Climate

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It

Voting Resources

.  270 to Win - National & State 2020 Elections

.  Federal Register

.  iCivics

.  League of Women Voters

.  USA.gov 

.  Vote.org

.  League of Conservation Voters

.  VoteProChoice

.  Democracy for America.com 

.  Vote Vets

.  Resisterhood

.  MapLight

.  Sunlight Foundation

.  Vote411

 

fShare
Pin It

General News Resources

.  AlJazeera

.  AlterNet

.  BBC

fShare
Pin It

Politics Resources

.  American Prospect

.  Cambridge University Press

.  Circuit Breaker

.  Committee to Investigate Russia

.  Defense One

.  Federal Register

.  Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)

.  Haymarket Books

.  Institute for the Study of War

.  Israel Lobby and American Policy

 . The Moscow Project

.  MapLight

.  McClatchy

.  Middle East Eye

.  Military.com

.  MoveOn.org

.  Nation Books

.  Politico

.  Roll Call

.  SunLight Foundation

.  USA.gov

.  US Dept os State

.  US House of Representatives

.  US Senate

.  Versobooks.com

.  Win Without War

.  Washington Spectator

.  Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

 

fShare
Pin It

Food/Health Resources

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Civic Dinners

.  Civil Eats

 .  Food First

.  Foodtank

.  Food & Environment Reporting Network

.  Food & Water Watch

.  Food Day

.  Food Revolution Network

.  GM Watch

.  Slow Food International

.  World Resources Institute

.  EDF Seafood Selector

.  1% for the Planet

.  SAFE Project

.  Healthy Campaign

.  National Nurses United 

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Fair Trade Certified - Coffee

.  Up Top Acres - MD & DC  

.  Planned Parenthood

.  NARAL

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  What's On My Food?

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015