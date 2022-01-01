The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Home
  • /
  • RSS - World
  • /
  • Thousands of seasonal farmworkers will get their much-deserved raises after all
“One of the great liabilities of history is that all too many people fail to remain awake through great periods of social change. Every society has its protectors of status quo and its fraternities of the indifferent who are notorious for sleeping through revolutions. Today, our very survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.
A+ A A-

Thousands of seasonal farmworkers will get their much-deserved raises after all

  • Print
Details
Category: World
Hits: 5

The previous administration used its final weeks of power to push through a final slew of anti-immigrant policies, including an “unconscionable” move freezing the wages for thousands of seasonal farmworkers for two years. It was a plan to financially benefit farmers while screwing over the kind of workers that very same administration had declared “essential” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But because of successful litigation launched by farmworker advocacy groups, these seasonal laborers will get their raises, The Fresno Bee reports.

“The wage increase was in jeopardy because of a wage freeze proposed under former President Donald Trump that aimed to help farmers, many of whom lost profit and laid fallow their land due to the impact of the shutdowns in early 2020,” the report said. “Farmworker advocates sued the Department of Agriculture over the proposed wage freeze and secured an injunction to stop the ruling.”

It was cruel enough that undocumented farmworkers were deemed essential but were then shut out of emergency pandemic relief. But then the previous administration further targeted workers who were already “among the lowest-paid workers in the nation, generally earning poverty-level wages,” Farmworker Justice said at the time. “We are pleased that the federal court overturned the Trump administration’s regulation that would have frozen wages for U.S. and foreign farmworkers at employers that use the H-2A agricultural guestworker program,” organization President Bruce Goldstein now tells The Fresno Bee.

While farmworkers have always been essential, the holidays have served as an important reminder of the vital labor of these workers. We all benefit from their work, whether you see it in front of you or not:

Lourdes carries her 60 pound nylon bag of fruit dozens of times up and down the 12 foot ladder during her 8 hour shift. She is paid minimum wage for her work. #WeFeedYoupic.twitter.com/O8V8GN3H7U

This. "Se se puede". This is why we eat fresh produce, because of farm workers. It's honorable work. #handsoftheharvesthttps://t.co/WdjRmP9jkZ

You trust them to pick your food, you trust them to drive farm equipment but yet they are denied #ImmigrationPermitshttps://t.co/lf7uOVXEQi

“Thousands of farmworkers will get raises thanks to a lawsuit,” United Farm Workers tweeted earlier this month. “Alongside allies ⁦@FarmwrkrJustice and @ufwfoundation, we blocked the Trump administration move that would have withheld $1.6 billion from farm workers over the next 10 years.” Undocumented farmworkers and other essential workers deserve more than our thanks. They deserve dignity, they deserve a living wage, they deserve workplace protections, and they deserve immigration relief.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2068059

fShare
Pin It

Environment Resources

.  1% for the Planet

.  American Geophysical Union

.  350.org

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  CERES

.  Clean Water Action

.  Climate Central

.  Climate Change Guide

.  Climate Docket

.  Climate Mobilization

.  Earth911

.  Earth Institute

.  Earthjustice

.  Environmental Defense Fund

.  Ecowatch

.  Environmental Law Institute

.  European Commission Climate Action

.  Fires - Global Forest Watch

.  Green America

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature Is Speaking

.  NASA

NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature is Speaking

.  NOAA

.  NRDC

.  Rainforest Alliance

.  Sierra Club

.  TerraCycle.com

.  Union of Concerned Scientists

.  World Resources Institute

.  World Wildlife Fund

 .  World Wildlife Fund - Climate

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It

Voting Resources

.  270 to Win - National & State 2020 Elections

.  Federal Register

.  iCivics

.  League of Women Voters

.  USA.gov 

.  Vote.org

.  League of Conservation Voters

.  VoteProChoice

.  Democracy for America.com 

.  Vote Vets

.  Resisterhood

.  MapLight

.  Sunlight Foundation

.  Vote411

 

fShare
Pin It

General News Resources

.  AlJazeera

.  AlterNet

.  BBC

fShare
Pin It

Politics Resources

.  American Prospect

.  Cambridge University Press

.  Circuit Breaker

.  Committee to Investigate Russia

.  Defense One

.  Federal Register

.  Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)

.  Haymarket Books

.  Institute for the Study of War

.  Israel Lobby and American Policy

 . The Moscow Project

.  MapLight

.  McClatchy

.  Middle East Eye

.  Military.com

.  MoveOn.org

.  Nation Books

.  Politico

.  Roll Call

.  SunLight Foundation

.  USA.gov

.  US Dept os State

.  US House of Representatives

.  US Senate

.  Versobooks.com

.  Win Without War

.  Washington Spectator

.  Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

 

fShare
Pin It

Food/Health Resources

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Civic Dinners

.  Civil Eats

 .  Food First

.  Foodtank

.  Food & Environment Reporting Network

.  Food & Water Watch

.  Food Day

.  Food Revolution Network

.  GM Watch

.  Slow Food International

.  World Resources Institute

.  EDF Seafood Selector

.  1% for the Planet

.  SAFE Project

.  Healthy Campaign

.  National Nurses United 

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Fair Trade Certified - Coffee

.  Up Top Acres - MD & DC  

.  Planned Parenthood

.  NARAL

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  What's On My Food?

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015