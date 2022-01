Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 20:27 Hits: 1

U.S. President Joe Biden will hold another call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on January 2 as the United States seeks to defuse a crisis sparked by Russia’s military buildup.

