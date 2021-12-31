Trump is getting 'terrible advice' on his decision to hold a Jan. 6 press conference: former top aide

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 23:42 Hits: 3

Donald Trump is receiving "terrible advice" as he draws attention to the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, a former top aide explained on CNN on New Year's Eve.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as Trump's director of strategic communications, what role she expected Republicans to play.

"Well, it's an interesting question because, keep in mind, the former president has also announced he'll be hosting a press conference that day which, I think, if anything proves he's still getting terrible advice from folks around him," Griffin said. "This would be a wise day for him to stay silent, to let those who were victims on Capitol Hill talk about that very important and solemn day."

"But I think instead you'll hear a very sort of, you know, the tone from him that this was — reiterating the lies that the election was stolen, saying that those who are being tried for the insurrection are political prisoners," she continued. "So it's going to put Republicans on Capitol Hill in a very, a very tight position to be in. What side of this are they going to come down on?"

