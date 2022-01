Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 January 2022 02:35 Hits: 3

A woman was freed from the rubble on Friday night after having been trapped there all day. One person is still reported missing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belgium-gas-explosion-in-turnhout-kills-three/a-60306089?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf