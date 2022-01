Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 January 2022 06:47 Hits: 3

France takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Saturday, affording President Emmanuel Macron the chance to pose as the EU's de facto leader in the run-up to national elections in April.

