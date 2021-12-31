Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Desperately blaming the hospital for an avoidable COVID death

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 21:00 Hits: 5

This series documents stories from the Herman Cain Awards subreddit, tracking the COVID mis- and disinformation on Facebook that is leading to so many deaths. Today’s tale is about a family that refuses to accept the real reason their loved one died.

Remdesivir is an effective treatment for COVID.

The Kaplan–Meier estimates of mortality were 6.7% with remdesivir and 11.9% with placebo by day 15 and 11.4% with remdesivir and 15.2% with placebo by day 29

In the middle term, it cuts mortality by half, and even in longer-term cases, it increases survival rates by 25%. For some reason, the same crowd that thinks that nebulizers, elderberry, and a handful of vitamins can protect against COVID, not to mention horse paste and hydroxychloroquine, have decided that things that actually work are verboten. No vaccine, no remdesivir, no masking, nothing.

We've seen this before: “He went to the hospital with COVID, but when he died three weeks later, he didn’t have COVID anymore!” Yeah, dumbass. The COVID ravaged your body. Flooded your lungs with blood clots, starving your brain and organs of oxygen. Life support machines further damaged your body. Half of people hospitalized with COVID end up with some kind of kidney damage. COVID can even attack your lungs.

I looked into the claim that remdesivir killed 54% of Ebola patients. Here’s the reality:

The drugs improved survival rates from the disease more than two other treatments being tested - ZMapp, made by Mapp Biopharmaceutical, and Remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences GILD.O - and those products will be now dropped, said Anthony Fauci, one of the researchers co-leading the trial. The agency said 49% of the patients on ZMapp and 53% on Remdesivir died in the study. In comparison, 29% of the patients on REGN-EB3 and 34% on mAb114 died. Jean-Jacques Muyembe, director general of Congo’s Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale in DRC, who co-led the trial, said the results meant that “from now on, we will no longer say that Ebola is incurable.”

To be clear, Ebola is famously lethal, with case fatality rates ranging anywhere from 60%-90%. This article discusses the difficulty of assessing an accurate number, but suggests it might be around 70%. So if 53% of remdesivir patients died, it would show that the drug actually helped save lives. (Luckily, looks like better-performing alternatives have been developed in subsequent years, improving patient prognosis even more.)

Shows you how statistics can be used to paint a picture literally opposite reality.

That said, if they want to urge their people to avoid hospitals and die at home, Prayer Warriors laying hands on them or whatever, then that’s not the worst outcome. Keep hospital beds open for those who deserve them, not those who willingly put themselves in harm’s way.

Not that they’ll do that. All their convictions go out the door the second they start gasping for air. They don’t head to their church, or their special Q-approved COVID treatment clinic (all the horse paste and HCQ they will ever need!). Nope, they go to the hospital and expect staff and doctors to perform miracles while threatening lawsuits. It’s exhausting and infuriating and our overworked, understaffed medical personnel don’t need this bullshit.

