Who is your Person of the Year?

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 22:00 Hits: 3

In mid-December, Time Magazine teased its “Person of the Year” issue with Tesla, Inc. billionaire—and the man whose wealth has risen the most during the global pandemic—Elon Musk on the cover. Some people, myself included, were uninspired by this choice by Time. Others feel pretty okay about it.

As we are here at the end of 2021, why not hold our own totally unscientific contest to consider other people who could have been given a private photoshoot and a cover of Time? Let’s slap a little criteria together.

The choices will be a person, not a group of people—those groups of people (i.e., scientists working on vaccines, first responders, public health officials, teachers) deserve their own posts with a more serious treatment.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland:

Although considered by some Republican senators to be “too radical” to hold any office in the land, Haaland was confirmed as the first Native White House Cabinet member in the history of our country. Haaland has brought public attention to the voiceless Indigenous women and families who have been the targets of violence and neglected by America’s politicians.

Humanitarian and Chef José Andrés:

Andrés could be offered up the “Person of the Year” award every year with the work he does to help feed those in need. Most recently, Andrés and his World Central Kitchen showed up in Kentucky after tornadoes ripped though the Blue Grass State, leaving many people without homes.

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman:

An Airborne Corps Combat veteran, Goodman put his life on the line, using himself as a decoy to lead insurrectionists away from the Senate floor on Jan. 6. In the span of one hour, Goodman did more for American democracy than the entirety of the Republican Party.

Dolly Parton:

She’s a living icon for a reason. After donating money towards the creation of a vaccine to help fight off the deadly global pandemic, Parton continued to show the grace and humility that have endeared her to Americans from all walks of life and political persuasions by not demanding special treatment during its rollout. She has always used her celebrity and spotlight as a fundraiser to work for those in need, and I don’t know if there’s a single bad thing to be said about her.

Now make your choice on this definitive poll and let’s remember: Everyone on this list is deserving. If you have other nominees, you should add them to the comments.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2069249