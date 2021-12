Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 18:05 Hits: 1

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis ended the year by attending a vespers service on Friday where he praised those who responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with responsibility and solidarity rather than an attitude of "every person for themselves". Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/01/pope-attends-year-end-service-but-does-not-preside-as-expected