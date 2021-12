Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 19:03 Hits: 1

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, a defence ministry spokesman said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. Read full story

