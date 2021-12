Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 19:13 Hits: 2

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday a 700 million reais ($125.67 million) relief credit line to help the northeastern region with the impacts of severe flooding, a day after declining an offer of aid from Argentina. Read full story

