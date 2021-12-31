TNR’s 10 Best Stories of 2021

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY DALE MAY; PHOTOGRAPH BY STEPHEN VOSS/REDUX

By Alex Shephard

He once craved responsibility and tried to give a right-wing audience real news. They didn’t want it. And he adjusted with a vengeance.



COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GALLERY OF ART

By Eleanor Cummins



Why are so many people drawn to stories and videos of the unvaccinated dying of Covid-19—and, at the final moment, wishing for the vaccine?



ILLUSTRATION BY JOAN YANG

By Osita Nwanevu

We ascribe too much meaning to the early years of the republic.



ILLUSTRATION BY SALLY DENG

By Jan Dutkiewicz and Gabriel N. Rosenberg

The purveyors of “grass-fed” beef want you to believe that it solves meat’s environmental problem. But this is merely a branding exercise, not a climate solution.



ILLUSTRATION BY KELSEY DAKE

By Alexander Zaitchik

Through his hallowed foundation, the world’s de facto public health czar has been a stalwart defender of monopoly medicine.



ILLUSTRATION BY BRIAN STAUFFER

By Sam Adler-Bell

They hate the establishment. They want to destroy the system. Meet the illiberal upstarts trying to remake conservatism.

YOUTUBE

By Joanna Robin

Benefytt Technologies has been shaking off lawsuits and regulators for years. It’s now peddling Medicare Advantage plans to seniors—where if someone picks a subpar plan, the results can be disastrous.



UNDERWOOD ARCHIVES/GETTY

By Zachary D. Carter

The famed economist’s theories were embraced by Beltway power brokers in both parties. Finally, a Democratic president is turning the page on a legacy of ruin.



ILLUSTRATIONS BY STACEY ROZICH

By Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling

An internet huckster got rich selling a sex enhancement supplement named Stiff Nights. Then the FDA sampled his wares.



DAVID LEVENSON/GETTY

By Liza Featherstone

The Beauty Myth author has gone from being a feminist icon to an anti-vaxxer banned by Twitter. But she’s always struggled with the truth.



Our Best Podcast Episode of the Year

ILLUSTRATION BY ZACH HAZARD VAUPEN

By The Politics of Everything

In the pandemic, reports of rat sightings have risen dramatically. But is it all in our heads?

