Cartoon: Tips tricks of holiday journalism

Happy New Year! I created this animation several years ago — it was originally published on January 1, 2013 — waaaaay back before things really started to go haywire.

From the holiday journalism perspective, it still holds true today, although the president has changed a time or two since then.

I hope you enjoy it . . . and forgive me for taking a week off, heheh.

Thank you SO much for following my work here on Daily Kos, and as always, thanks for considering joining me behind-the-scenes on my Patreon page!

See you in 2022!

