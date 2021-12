Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 08:44 Hits: 7

The world is preparing to welcome in the new year after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden 12 months. New Zealand and Australia are among the first countries to usher in 2022. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-year-s-eve-digest-covid-cloud-looms-over-celebrations/a-60301283?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf