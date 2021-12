Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 09:16 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu continued to increase while Kelantan, Pahang and Selangor recorded a decline as of noon Friday (Dec 31). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/31/floods-number-of-evacuees-continues-to-increase-in-terengganu