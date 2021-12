Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 09:18 Hits: 7

MADRID (Reuters) - After nearly two years of COVID-19-induced uncertainty, Madrid's bars and restaurants had been counting on solid bookings over the festive season to bolster their finances, but soaring contagion has triggered a wave of last-minute cancellations. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/31/madrid039s-restaurants-struggle-with-wave-of-omicron-cancellations