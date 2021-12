Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 08:28 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia test-fired around 10 new Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missiles from a frigate and two more from a submarine, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing northern fleet. Read full story

