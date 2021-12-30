Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests it’s ‘wise’ to ban Democrats who move to red states from voting

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021 20:00 Hits: 5

As someone who recently moved from California to Georgia, I’m horrified but not in the least bit shocked by recent comments from Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Her latest comes via Twitter, which seems to be the only place she really has a voice after being barred from most of her congressional committees. She suggests that Democrat voters, who she calls “brainwashed people,” who move to Republican-leaning states should have a “cooling off” period before they can be allowed to vote.

"After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida," she wrote in a retweet of a thread by a Twitter user who criticized Democrats seeking to move to red states.

The user Greene responded to advised "actively discriminating against transplants like this through legislation" and that they should "pay a tax for their sins."

All possible in a National Divorce scenario. After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period. https://t.co/NB2dVj7n2X December 29, 2021

The pandemic caused a shift, and domestic migration away from states such as California and New York was at an all-time high. In 2020, 367,299 people left California and 352,185 migrated from New York, the highest out of any state in the U.S.

Greene’s tweet also included the concept of a “national divorce” between Democratic and Republican states.

This isn’t the first time she’s made this ridiculous suggestion. In October, the notoriously racist anti-vaxxer conducted a poll on Twitter asking her followers if they supported splitting red and blue states—43% of the 84,487 respondents said they would like to split. In the GOP world of the “big lie,” that’s like 100%.

Should America have a national divorce? October 12, 2021

The last time I checked, talk of splitting the country was on par with the seditious talk of a civil war. But then again, she’s a proud defender of the terrorist attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, calling the committee investigating the insurrection a “witch hunt” of “innocent people that had nothing to do with a random 3-hour riot.”

Like her MAGA hero former President Donald Trump, Greene has been sanctioned by Twitter several times for spreading misinformation.

I’ll say for the record that nothing made me more proud than doing my small part to help turn Georgia blue in 2020. But the process to vote here wasn’t easy. It took my husband and myself a good bit of research to figure out how to register. We had to get driver’s licenses in Georgia, and then finding our polling place was also a challenge. In short, it’s not a straightforward process here.

Greene’s tweets about voting are all the more reason it’s vital we get the passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act ASAP.

Georgia Republicans are back to their old tricks, doing everything in their power to take control back from Black and Democratic voters—including a repeat of suppressive Jim Crow-era voting practices.

Thanks to the passage of S.B. 202, which allows the Republican-controlled State Election Board to control county boards it judges to be failing, for months Republicans have been stealthy in reorganizing boards to remove Black board members and replace them with white, conservative, Trump-supporting men.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s family—Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King, and their daughter Yolanda Renee King—are mobilizing on MLK weekend to pressure President Joe Biden and Congress to deliver on the promise to pass these bills in the same way they got the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed.

