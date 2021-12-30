The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Noam Chomsky: Corporate Patents Rising Anti-Science Rhetoric Will Prolong Pandemic

Category: World Hits: 3

Segs noam 1

Today, a special broadcast: an hour with Noam Chomsky, the world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author, who just turned 93 years old. Chomsky spoke to Democracy Now! prior to the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but he predicted new variants would emerge. “If you let the virus run rampant in poor countries, everyone understands that mutation is likely, the kind of mutation that led to the Delta variant, now the Delta Plus variant in India, and who knows what will develop,” Chomsky said.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/30/noam_chomsky_corporate_patents_rising_anti

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version