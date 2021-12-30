Noam Chomsky: Corporate Patents Rising Anti-Science Rhetoric Will Prolong Pandemic

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021 13:01 Hits: 3

Today, a special broadcast: an hour with Noam Chomsky, the world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author, who just turned 93 years old. Chomsky spoke to Democracy Now! prior to the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but he predicted new variants would emerge. “If you let the virus run rampant in poor countries, everyone understands that mutation is likely, the kind of mutation that led to the Delta variant, now the Delta Plus variant in India, and who knows what will develop,” Chomsky said.

