Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021

Noam Chomsky decries what he calls the torture of imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. He also critiques the Biden administration’s reckless foreign policy. “The trajectory is not optimistic,” Chomsky says. “The worst case is the increasing provocative actions towards China. That’s very dangerous.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/30/chomsky_blasts_the_torture_of_julian