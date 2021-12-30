The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

“One of the great liabilities of history is that all too many people fail to remain awake through great periods of social change. Every society has its protectors of status quo and its fraternities of the indifferent who are notorious for sleeping through revolutions. Today, our very survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.
Trump submits Washington Post article to Supreme Court as proof that Jan. 6 probe is a ‘witch hunt’

Trump submits Washington Post article to Supreme Court as proof that Jan. 6 probe is a ‘witch hunt’

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly called the Washington Post "fake news."

However, Trump is now relying on a WaPo article in his bid to get the Supreme Court to keep his Jan. 6 White House records secret.

According to Courthouse News, Trump is asking the justices to review the article, which he claims proves that the House select committee investigation the Captiol insurrection is engaged in a "political witch hunt."

"The article — published hours after the former president asked the high court to review his case — contains an interview from the committee’s chairman, Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, where he says the committee wants information that could determine if they will make a criminal referral to the Justice Department," Courthouse News reports. "According to the Post’s reporting, Thompson is particularly interested in different versions of a video Trump recorded asking his supporters to stand down. The committee thinks this information might lead to answers on why it took the former president so long to call off his supporters. In the new filing, Trump claims these statements prove the committee is acting outside its authority."

Last week, Trump asked the high court to reverse a DC appeals court panel's unanimous decision rejecting his claims of executive privilege in the Jan. 6 probe. Legal experts have panned Trump's legal arguments, and said it's unlikely the high court will even take up the case.

In a supplemental brief filed Wednesday, Trump attorneys Justin Clark and Jesse Binnal "staked out a new claim," according to Courthouse News, arguing that "the Washington Post has confirmed what was already apparent — the Committee is indeed seeking any excuse to refer a political rival for criminal charges, and they are using this investigation to do so."

“The committee cannot make a mockery of Congress’s constitutional mandate that its requests and investigation be supported by a ‘valid legislative purpose,’” the brief states. “It cannot embark on what is essentially a law enforcement investigation with the excuse that it might legislate based on information it turns up in the course of the exploration.”

In addition to Chairman Thompson, the brief also singles out Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) as being "overt in their vendetta against" Trump.

“A vague recitation of some amorphous legislative goal is insufficient to meet statutory or constitutional muster, especially since committee members have been speaking so freely about their true goals of exposure for its own sake and criminal prosecution,” the brief states.

image
image.png?id=23469091&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/washington-post-trump/

