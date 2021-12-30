It is estimated that at least half of all children, from 6 months to 5 years, suffer from the current food crisis in Madagascar.

The World Food Program has received an additional contribution for helping Madagascar with its current crisis. On average, a million people need emergency food assistance.

The troubles faced by the country have been exacerbated by the worst drought in 40 years, the armed conflict, and the disturbances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Development and Cooperation (SDC), the Swiss Agency, has already devoted 1.5 million euros for de-escalating the food crisis.

The World Food Program called in February for the international community's help to acquire more funds to combat world hunger. After that, the Alpine nation donated 100 million euros, seen as a new record for Switzerland.

As 1+ Million people in Madagascar face #hunger, one woman is working to #nourish her village.

One person can make a huge impact on the lives of others by helping them overcome #foodinsecurity. https://t.co/CvoMTTOcc1 December 27, 2021

"This new contribution for Madagascar means that Switzerland will have paid the full amount by the end of this year," the Switzerland Foreign Ministry declared on Wednesday.

#UNGA76 | Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said it is necessary to prepare to relaunch the world economy after the end of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/0F0LJP0VLw September 22, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Switzerland-Sending-Help-for-Food-Crisis-in-Madagascar-20211229-0016.html