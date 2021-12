Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 14:03 Hits: 1

Global Covid-19 infections have hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, with France, the United States and Australia all reporting they had broken their previous daily records of new infections as transmission of the Omicron variant surges.

