Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Hospitals in the US are filling up again because of Omicron and while things are better now with vaccination, overwhelmed healthcare systems take a toll on staff who must choose who gets a ventilator, says a bioethicist.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/healthcare-workers-hospitals-overwhelmed-covid-19-surge-us-hospitals-2403981