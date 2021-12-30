Anti-vaxxers take over a Burger King, and yes, it's even more ridiculous than it sounds

What could be possibly more American than a group of cranky a-holes fighting for their God-given right to spread deadly diseases at fast-food restaurants? That’s peak 2021, folks; MAGA mites always save the best for last.

As much as I’d like to dump most Burger King food into Boston Harbor (still a far better choice, I’d argue, than eating it), I don’t think this protest will have the historic impact these anti-vaxxers hope it will.

This is neither a brave nor righteous stand, and the snowflakes involved appear to have melted faster than Frosty in that greenhouse. And bringing Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. into it—which, of course they did—is just sad. Besides, the civil rights icon famously said he hoped for the day when people are judged by the content of their character, not by the contents of their Underoos after the police show up.

Enjoy the madness, if you can.

NYC antivaxxers, some wearing MLK images, storm a Burger King to protest vaccine mandates and begin cussing at each other. Many scatter when the NYPD show up. pic.twitter.com/5pJGLQGfnA December 27, 2021

Gee, no one wants to lock arms with a frothy, unvaxxed yelling man? Go figure. It’s not like his big, expectorating head is like a giant aerosol can full of pestilence or anything. But what really motivated this war on Whoppers? As the folks behind Patriot Takes note, they’re doing it for attention, and for street cred among Team Antivaxx.

“You’ll be in there a few hours. I’d love to shake your hand behind bars.” This man was arrested at Cheesecake Factory and Applebee’s. He’s itching to add a Burger King arrest notch to his belt and invites others to get arrested with him. pic.twitter.com/hXxzxVPRHg December 28, 2021

Wow, this is one limp-ass protest. It’s like a Jeb! rally, but with one really loud dude spewing dangerous lies amid the nebulae of Whopper detritus.

The Burger King has repeatedly asked the antivaxxers to leave and called the police. The antivaxxers are disappointed in the NYPD. One antivaxxer says to another, “Martin Luther King is smiling at you, brother.” pic.twitter.com/7XgdMATUCj December 28, 2021

Somehow, I don’t think “We want Whoppers!” will go down in the annals of history with “We shall overcome!”

Also, being forced to demonstrate that you’re not carrying deadly pathogens into public spaces is clearly not the same as being Jewish during the Holocaust. It’s not much of a Holocaust if you can still order unlimited Croissan’wiches through UberEats (until 10:30 a.m., anyway).

And there it is… the man storming Cheesecake Factory, Applebee’s, and Burger King has been identified as January 6th rioter Mitchell Bosch. https://t.co/PMQarrfvrS December 28, 2021

So (at least) one of these dudes is a Jan. 6 bumblefuck putsch rioter. Guess he loves losing. It’s one thing if your Waterloo is actually Waterloo or something similarly epic, but if it’s Burger King, you may need to burnish your badass bonafides.

January 6th rioter Mitchell Bosch wearing an MLK hoodie to storm Burger King. pic.twitter.com/LLwiHis4Z1 December 28, 2021

I’d have given anything if a masked and vaxxed gay couple had walked in while this woman was giving her shtick about public facilities and asked for a wedding cake made out of crispy French toast sticks.

January 6th rioter Mitchell Bosch tells other antivaxxers to “lock arms” in the Burger King lobby and calls any other antivaxxer leaving at this point in order to avoid arrest, “a coward.” pic.twitter.com/UCaClFiQCf December 28, 2021

This really is the saddest protest I’ve ever seen. My mom’s bridge club has more vim and vigor once they break out the Sanka and chocolate-covered raisins.

After two were arrested, this antivaxxer repeatedly yelled, “Heil Hitler” at the NYPD. The antivaxxer crowd also attempted to shame the NYPD with the veteran status of one of those arrested. pic.twitter.com/Dhd26Yi2UB December 28, 2021

Protecting innocent people from a cruel and lonely death is nothing like Naziism, but it’s enough to turn these folks against not just the Burger King himself, but law enforcement writ large.

Antivaxxers celebrate as those arrested after harassing Burger King workers were released. pic.twitter.com/gTbyZ9Xw6Q December 28, 2021

In other words, the police are beyond reproach when they’re kneeling on necks, but if they’re protecting the Capitol from marauding troglodytes or removing disease-spreading lawbreakers from private businesses, they’re at the very least Nazi-adjacent.

This spectacle would be super offensive if it weren’t so feckless and sad. Again, anti-vaxxers are nothing like Jews during the Holocaust or civil rights protesters navigating freedom marches. They’re public menaces, full stop. Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus because she was a human being with inalienable rights, full citizenship, and boundless dignity. If she’d been arrested for sneezing pestilence onto strangers’ Cheesy Tots, she wouldn’t be remembered today.

These folks, on the other hand, are already well on their way down the memory hole. We just need to flush a few more times, it seems.

It made comedian Sarah Silverman say, “THIS IS FUCKING BRILLIANT,” and prompted author Stephen King to shout “Pulitzer Prize!!!” (on Twitter, that is). What is it? The viral letter that launched four hilarious Trump-trolling books. Get them all, including the finale, Goodbye, Asshat: 101 Farewell Letters to Donald Trump, at this link. Or, if you prefer a test drive, you can download the epilogue to Goodbye, Asshat for the low, low price of FREE.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2071549