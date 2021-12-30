News Roundup: U.S. hits new pandemic record; master Senate tactician Harry Reid dead at 82

. Earth911
In the news today: Former Sen. Harry Reid, a giant of progressive politics, died last night at age 82. The nation's COVID-19 pandemic has now reached yet another all-time high, with a 7-day average now topping a quarter-million new cases per day. And the mass shooter responsible for five deaths in Denver has been identified as a white supremacist who repeatedly advocated for political violence on social media—and wrote a "book" that reveled in such violence.
Here's some of what you may have missed:
• Rest in peace, Harry Reid, political giant and friend of Daily Kos
• COVID-19 cases are now at an all-time high—and once again, it didn't have to happen
• Social media show Denver shooter is a 'white supremacist and misogynist obsessed with masculinity'
• Insurrection probe and Biden White House agree to delay part of Trump records request
• GOP lawmaker in Oklahoma hawks book-banning bill with $10,000 per day fine to school librarians
Trending from the community:
• We should thank Donald Trump Jr. for showing us the truth about white evangelical Christianity
• FBI investigating pro-Trump pastor Perry Stone for sexual misconduct
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2071735
