MTG Attacks African American Festival Kwanzaa

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene commented on her latest foray into American culture that the African American Festival Kwanzaa was “a fake religion created by a psychopath,” attacking the festival and people of a conservative political group who posted about it.

On December 26, the first day of the festival, the College Republicans official Twitter account sent a message for the festival participants: “Wishing you a happy and prosperous Kwanza!” alongside a seven-candled kinara candelabra, representative of the six-day festival.

Many conservatives replayed the tweet, questioning its purpose. Still, the most outrageous comment was the one coming from Greene, who called the festival “a fake religion created by a psychopath.”



“You aren’t bringing in new voters; you are turning them away; people are tired of pandering and BS,” she added. In the process, Greene got some facts wrong. The festival was created in 1966 by African American activist Maulana Karenga to celebrate seven values he considered essential for the black community.

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture from December 26 to January 1, culminating in a communal feast called Karamu. It was created by activist Maulana Karenga, based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of Africa. Happy Kwanzaa!! pic.twitter.com/52l43IOJWa December 28, 2021

The festival name comes from a Swahili term for the first fruit of the season, which induced celebrations in traditional cultures.



Greene's comment didn't go further; instead of responding to the comment, College Republicans chose to retweet other Republican accounts which also commemorated Kwanzaa, such as former US President Donald Trump and his administration.

