Without irony, Fox criticizes Biden's chief of staff for tweeting too much

Okay, conservatives—at this point in the game I’m fine with you killing irony. Just don’t flay its carcass in front of my eyes, wear its skin like a clammy Jazzercise leotard, and pretend that everything is normal. It isn’t. It hasn’t been for some time now.

Apparently forgetting ... erm ... someone, Fox News host Gillian Turner and her guest, The Hill columnist Joe Concha, took White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain to task on Monday for tweeting too much. And, you know, retweeting unhinged conspiracy theorists.

Why does this all sound so fucking familiar?

Watch:

Transcript!

TURNER: “He’s involved in every little piece of gossip, every administration scandal. On Twitter he’s weighing in defending his colleagues, but then his critics are saying, is that really the best way for the chief of staff to be spending his time?” CONCHA: “Yeah, it’s a big PR session, it’s a cheerleading session. He should be focused on solutions instead of spin. And you’ve got to see what Ron Klain, in terms of who he retweets. He retweets Joy Reid, who’s like the Alex Jones of cable news, a conspiracy theorist and a person that plays the race card from the bottom of the deck. He retweets Jen Rubin the ‘conservative’ at The Washington Post, who sees no wrong with this administration. So, yeah, Ron Klain, like many politicians, I’m talking Republican and Democrat—less tweeting, less Twitter, more do your job and give the thumbs a rest for a little bit and work for the American people.”

You know, I wasn’t aware that Ron Klain does this because I don’t see his supposedly vom-inducing tweets covered by the media on a daily basis. So how bad can they be, really?

That said, I do seem to remember—and this is just off the top of my head—Donald Trump retweeting white supremacists and a demon sperm doctor, criticizing Mike Pence on Jan. 6 after the VP had already had his life threatened by a violent mob, and claiming MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski came to Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve one year begging to get in while “bleeding badly from a facelift.” The tweets aren’t online anymore, but they should be available on microfiche at your local library and/or printed in Comic Sans on a series of unnervingly septic neck tattoos across North America.

But, sure, retweeting Joy Reid is just as bad. And we all know how counterproductive it is for a White House chief of staff to waste time tweeting the day away on the toilet. After all, that’s the president’s bailiwick.

I know they’re just trolling us half the time, but come on. There have to be limits, right?

Right?

