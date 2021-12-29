The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cities from Cameroon's troubled Anglophone region to host AFCON matches

Cities from Cameroon's troubled Anglophone region to host AFCON matches Despite the insecurity in Cameroon’s English-speaking region, the cities of Limbe and Buea in the southwest of the country will host group F teams of the 2021 African Cup of Nations.  Separatists have already claimed responsibility for several explosions in Buea and there is mounting concern about the safety of players and fans  expected to attend the tournament in January. France 24's Caludio Nsono, Tony Menga, Michel Mvondo and Simon Batoum report.

