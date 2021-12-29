The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

What went right in 2021: Our top good-news stories from the past year

Category: World Hits: 2

What went right in 2021: Our top good-news stories from the past year The year 2021 had more than its fair share of bad news – a continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, a major economic crisis in Lebanon, a brutal crackdown on protests in Colombia and devastating fires in Algeria. But at the FRANCE 24 Observers, we also covered some good-news stories of positive initiatives going on all over the world. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/what-went-right-in-2021-our-top-good-news-stories-from-the-past-year

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version