Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 16:28 Hits: 4

At a vast landfill on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Raqqa, once the Islamic State group's capital, men, women and young children scour the rubbish for scrap metal or anything else they can sell on. They are just some of the millions of Syrians displaced by a decade of conflict that has left around nine in 10 of the population living in poverty.

