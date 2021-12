Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 17:36 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline would help to calm a surge in European gas prices and was ready to start exports now a second stretch of the pipeline has been filled. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/30/putin-says-nord-stream-2-link-ready-to-calm-gas-prices