Arundhati Roy on the Media, Vaccine Inequity, Authoritarianism in India Challenging U.S. Wars

Wednesday, 29 December 2021

We go to New Delhi, India, to speak with acclaimed Indian author and activist Arundhati Roy about the pandemic, U.S. militarism and the state of journalism. Roy first appeared on Democracy Now! after receiving widespread backlash for speaking out against the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan. At the time, her emphatic antiwar stance clashed with the rising tides of patriotism and calls for war after 9/11. “Now the same media is saying what we were saying 20 years ago,” says Roy. “But the trouble is, it’s too late.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/29/author_arundhati_roy_on_independent_media