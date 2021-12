Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 09:20 Hits: 3

A Moscow court has ordered the closure of the Memorial Human Rights Center, one day after another court shut down the group's main parent organization, capping a year of administrative moves by the state to throttle civil society across the country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-memorial-right-center/31631125.html