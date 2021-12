Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 22:09 Hits: 1

A Canadian company is dismantling one of its multimillion-dollar solar investments in Ukraine following a dispute with a powerful tycoon believed to be close to the presidential administration in a case that has underscored the former Soviet state's troubled investment climate.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-canadian-solar-kolomoyskiy/31630301.html