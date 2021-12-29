The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid dies at age 82

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) has passed away at the age of 82, according to the Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston.

Ralston described Reid as "probably the most important elected official in Nevada history," and his multiple accomplishments are highlighted by his role in shepherding the landmark 2010 Affordable Care Act through the United States Senate.

Faiz Shakir, a former adviser to Reid, paid tribute to him on Twitter.

"An American legend," wrote Shakir. "I learned a lifetime of lessons from this wonderful man. He inspired and educated so many - with great decency, principled convictions, and always a willingness to fight the good fight. May all who serve in public life aspire to be like the great Harry Reid."

