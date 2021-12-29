France: Ambassador Warns Switzerland About EU Negotiations

Frédéric Journès, the ambassador of France in Switzerland, stated in an interview with the Le Temps newspaper on Tuesday that the previous agreement rejected by the country last May would be back on the table for the next six months.

The negotiation was expected to be restored at the World Economic Forum (WEF), postponed for the following summer in 2022, given the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

Journès exposed that "the health situation has deteriorated, and it is important that EU Commission's Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and Swiss President Ignazio Cassis have an exchange of views."

Journès declares Brussels is awaiting a Swiss government proposal on the vital matter of obligations and common rights, dispute settlement and the reaffirming of the application of some agreements on the movement of free workers.

According to Journès, the problem will not disappear with the Swiss government's evasion of the framework agreements. "Those who believe this and say so are mistaken," he added.

"The EU is building a new train, which is crucial for the future of European business, but Switzerland will not be able to join this train if it remains hitched to the old bilateral locomotive of 1999. Believing in the old recipes means not thinking about the future," he stated.

