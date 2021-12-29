News Roundup: Jan. 6 investigation about to heat up; House Republicans recruit far-right extremists

In the news today: The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will be moving into a new, more visible phase of its work with new public hearings. But it also has to decide what to do with Trump allies who have key evidence about the attempted coup but are refusing House orders to produce it.

Another day, another vital bill being held hostage to the whims of two Democratic senators who care more about protecting their own interests than responding to multiple national crises. In the meantime, though, anti-democracy groups aren't letting up. House Republican extremists are actively recruiting a new crop of House candidates—ones who look up to conspiracy cranks like Marjorie Taylor Greene and the neo-Nazi-adjacent Paul Gosar—and the attacks on public education are escalating as white nationalists promote their own racist "alternatives."

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Jan. 6 Committee readies for public hearings as it weighs criminal referrals for Trump, cronies

• Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have to decide soon if they’ll help in saving democracy

• Fascism: House Republican extremists look to support candidates as devoted to Trump as they are

• Ex-teacher battles ‘anti-white propaganda’ with his home-school teaching white nationalism

Community Spotlight:

• American history was dishonest and boring before it became 'scary'

• Sarah Weddington, the plaintiff’s lawyer in Roe vs. Wade, dies at 76

Also trending from the community:

• A true American hero has passed…

• The Arctics food web has broken due to repeated stress from 'intense heating and cooling'

