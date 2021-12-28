Georgia election officials debunk Trump's claim that 5,000 dead people voted in the state: report

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 19:37 Hits: 5

Georgia state election officials have debunked former President Donald Trump's claim that nearly 5,000 dead individuals voted in the Peach State. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, state officials have confirmed that only four absentee ballots were cast on behalf of deceased voters. That is, as should be clear, far too few potentially fraudulent ballots to have affected the result of the presidential election.

The Georgia State Election Board transferred the cases to the attorney general's office after the allegations were assessed by investigators. After further examination, it was determined that the vast majority of the voters were confirmed to be alive. The minuscule number of deceased voters is drastically lower than Trump initially claimed.

One of the stories the report describes about a ballot sent in for a dead person seemed to suggest that this illegal vote was cast in favor of the GOP:

In one case, a 74-year-old widow submitted an absentee ballot on behalf of her husband, William Nelson, after he died in September 2020.

“He was going to vote Republican, and she said, ‘Well, I’m going to cancel your ballot because I’m voting Democrat.’ It was kind of a joke between them,” Barry Bishop, an attorney for Sharon Nelson of Canton, told the State Election Board. “She received the absentee ballot and carried out his wishes. ... She now realizes that was not the thing to do.”

Georgia election officials said there need to be consequences, even for a mistake.



The latest debunked claim follows a string of claims Trump began circulating after losing the 2020 presidential election. Even if there were 5,000 deceased voters, that number still would not have been enough for him to have won the election.

During his infamous call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), Trump insisted that he needed approximately 11,870 votes and of that number, 5,000 voters were allegedly deceased. “Dead people,” Trump said. “So dead people voted, and I think the number is close to 5,000 people. And they went to obituaries. They went to all sorts of methods to come up with an accurate number, and a minimum is close to about 5,000 voters.”

