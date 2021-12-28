A fourth shot of Covid vaccine? Israel tests second booster

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 16:45 Hits: 6

Many countries have only recently begun rolling out Covid-19 booster shots, but as the Omicron variant sweeps across the globe, could a fourth dose of vaccine soon be needed? This week, Israel began testing the effects of a "second booster" in a trial at the Sheba Medical Centre, with the country's health ministry already recommending a fourth jab be given to the over-60s and medical workers.

