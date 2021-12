Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 19:42 Hits: 4

The WHO warned Tuesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems even though early studies suggest it sparks milder disease, as countries reintroduced tough restrictions to stamp out Covid-19 surges and France reported a new record number of cases.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/health/20211228-who-warns-of-omicron-overload-as-france-reports-record-high-of-nearly-180-000-cases