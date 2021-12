Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 17:35 Hits: 6

Russian authorities have ratcheted up pressure on human rights groups and journalists. On Tuesday, five allies of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny were taken into custody.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/1228/Russian-court-shuts-down-Memorial-a-renowned-human-rights-group?icid=rss